Ortom appeals for support for Cameroonian refugees in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, has appealed to relevant organisations and individuals to extend support to Cameroonian refugees residing in his state, even as he directed the state Ministries of Health, Education as well as Women Affairs to partner the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees, UNCHR, to cater for the Cameroonians.

The Governor who spoke at the weekend when he received the UNHCR country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Antonio Jose Canhandula on a courtesy call in Makurdi said the ministries were relevant in the execution of the programmes of UNHCR in the state assuring that his government would continue to extend assistance to the refugees.

While commending the global organisation for working hard to alleviate the sufferings of the refugees who reside in Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of the state, Governor Ortom expressed hope that the Cameroonian crisis would soon be over to enable the displaced persons return to their country of origin.

“Our prayer is with the refugees and we hope that the crisis in that country would come to an end soon to enable them return back home but before then I appeal to relevant agencies and individuals to extend assistance to the refugees because they are in dire need of any help they can get,” Ortom said.

The Governor also directed a downward review of the estimated amount as compensation for the 59 hectares of land allocated for the resettlement of the refugees at Ikyogen Cattle Ranch in Kwande LGA.

He enjoined the host communities to cooperate with UNHCR as it erects structures for the upkeep of the refugees stressing that such structures could still be beneficial to the communities when the refugees return to their home country.

Earlier, the UNHCR Country Representative who congratulated the Governor on his reelection acknowledged the support of the Governor to the refugees through provision of relief materials and relevant facilities and sued for it sustenance.