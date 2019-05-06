The Nigerian Army has said that the ongoing operation HARBIN KUNAMA III would contain the security challenges in the North Western part of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai gave the assurance at the opening ceremony of the second quarter Logistics Planning Seminar at the 81 Division Officers Mess in Lagos on Monday.

Journalists gathered that the COAS was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, at the weeklong seminar organised by the Nigerian Army College of Logistics(NACOL).

Journalists also report that the seminar, which was for Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) in the Nigerian Army, was themed “Building Capacity for Effective Logistics Support for Operational Readiness of the Nigerian Army”.

“Nigeria is currently facing a number of internal security challenges ranging from terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, communal strife, armed robbery, banditry, among others.

“These challenges if not addressed could have dire consequences on the socio-economic well being of the country.

“Consequently, the military is involved in internal security functions in all the states in the country, employing relevant tactics and strategies necessary to surmount the threats.

“Currently, the army has launched Op HARBIN KUNAMA III in the North West zone of the country to contain the challenges of Banditry and other insecurity there. The army would continue to play her roles in guaranteeing national security,” he said.

On the seminar, he said that the DCOS were at the forefront of providing relevant advice on logistics matters in the Division in conjunction with the Combat Support Service commanders.

“The need for the logisticians to sustain the troops is the essence of this seminar.

“Therefore, proper and well-informed knowledge is a sine qua non for optimum performance of logistics functions by these cadres of officers.

“Thus, training of personnel on modern concepts and techniques in the field of logistics is key to efficient logistics support in the field.

“The DCOS is expected to reawaken the mind of the participants as well as introduce them to modern logistics concepts relevant to 21st Century contemporary threat environment,” he said.

He said that the knowledge gained from the lectures, presentations, discussions and exercises would equip them adequately for operational logistics, urging them to make the most out of this seminar.

The NACOL Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Osasogie Uzamere said NACOL had injected a number of innovations into its training programmes such as Logistics Estimate and Procurement Seminars as well as operational visits to theatres of operation.

“The College is looking at areas of partnership and collaboration with other institutions and organisations within the country and abroad.

“Recently, a study visit was made to Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College, Owerrinta to identify possible areas of partnership.

“Also, discussions are on to partner with the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

“These partnerships, when concluded, will open new vistas for the College to expand her programme (s) and outreach,” he said.

He said there was no doubt that the conduct of the seminar was timely going by the nature of warfare confronting the army.

“I sincerely believe that the participants would positively contribute towards evolving sustainable logistics support architecture for the military in the next decade,” he said.

