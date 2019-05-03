By Ephraim Oseji

Warri— Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has condemned the deplorable condition of East-West Road, saying that the Federal Government should live up to its responsibility by fixing the road and beef up security on the road.

Onuesoke who spoke to newsmen after travelling through the road from Warri to Port Harcourt called on the Federal Government and contractors linked to the construction of the road to complete the project as soon as possible.

He argued that the importance of the road which linked the Niger-Delta region from Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom to Cross River State to the economy of the nation cannot be over-emphasized.

He noted that the East-West Road, which is of great economic importance to the nation and the people if it was completed and properly managed, will encourage investors to come in and invest in the region.

The PDP Chieftain observed that the deplorable condition of the busy East-West Road had crippled business activities around the communities.

