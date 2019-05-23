Breaking News
Onochie tackles OBJ on Fulanisation

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Social Media Aide, Lauretta Onochie has criticized former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his comment on ‘Fulanisation’ and ‘Islamisation’.

Onochie on her Twitter handle on Thursday said “When Fulani men of Northern Nigeria brought this man out from detention when he had only N25,000 left in his bank account and made him President in 1999, that was not FULANISATION. Hypocrite…”
