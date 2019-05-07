Online agro-firms collaborates toward improving livestock value chain

By Chris Onuoha

A leading online agro-commodity aggregator, Farmcrowdy Group has entered into a strategic partnership with another agribusiness companies Best Foods Livestock and Poultry Limited.



In a statement made available to Vanguard, Farmcrowdy Group will consolidate their financial, technology, sales and marketing resources to increase the go-to-market efforts of Best Foods with Farmgate Africa. The partnership according to the statement will also work towards specifically improving the livestock value chain across the nation through Farmcrowdy’s production. This will also improve the quality of meat production and processing practices in alignment with international standards and eliminating the need for the importation of processed meat in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Ijewere, the Chairman of Best Foods Group quoted that according to state records, Lagos state alone consumes over 6,000 cows daily; that this partnership will create easy access to funds that will be used to establish the best meat processing practices in Nigeria utilized around the globe. This, he said, will eventually lead to Best Foods expanding beyond the meat industry as both companies have synergy in other areas that will be good for Nigeria’s overall agricultural space.

Onyeka Akumah, Group CEO and Founder of Farmcrowdy Group (FCG), says “We are going into this relationship with Best Foods for the long haul, to improve how Nigerians access quality beef. This relationship will see all partners work together to raise quality cattle, process and sell quality beef to major buyers around the country.”

Kenneth Obiajulu, MD, Farmgate Africa also stressed the importance of the partnership, stating that it will enable Farmgate to meet widening demand from a host of strategic key accounts, including modern retail facilities, restaurants, international hotel chains, schools and caterers, for healthy and traceable meat. “This is tremendous traction for Farmgate Africa. The increasing daily demand for meat in Lagos is encouraging and a pointer to growth. Part of our mandate is to reduce the spread of animal-to-human diseases by providing affordable, traceable, fit-for-slaughter and disease-free bulls coming directly from Farmcrowdy Group’s feedlots across the country”.