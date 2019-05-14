‘One person cannot control APGA’s finances’

By Chinonso Alozie

A former member of the Board of Trustees of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Onwuka Nkwa, yesterday, said finances of the party should not be controlled by one person.

Nkwa spoke in Owerri, adding that he was in the state to beg aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords ahead of the party’s convention.

Nkwa, who was also a former national deputy chairman, South, said he was able to get the information that one person could be controlling the finances of the party because he had held several positions in APGA.

On Igbo presidency, he said: “The South-West is talking of their turn, North is also saying that they must continue, but what we should be talking about is how to spread.

“APGA in concentrated on one state. It has been hampering the development of APGA; you cannot have all executives in one state. We must spread first.”

He called on other stakeholders of the party to spread APGA to other states as keeping it in one state was not the best for the party.

He said: “I am duty bound to, as a matter of passion, appeal to everyone to sheathe their sword. I am determined to meet everyone to consider how to move the party forward.

“I plead, and I know that we have numerous aggrieved members, to bring down their temper and that we will look into their grievances. We have a lot of them in court, but we are here for peace.”