On Banditry: Will someone please tell Mr.President?

By Tony Eluemunor

I will give anything to know who christened (or better still, who deviled) the criminals terrorizing Zamfara state as, not robbers,not just cattle rustlers, though cattle theft is their mainstay, not even terrorists, though they spread terror, but as BANDITS.

Why bandits? Was this new terminology or nomenclature or classification consciously chosen to alert Nigeria and the world to the fact that another, and totally new group of criminals have made.

Nigeria their base? In what way is the bandit, whether in Zamfara or elsewhere, different from the kidnapper? Or the armed robber—whether of the city or the highway variant? In what way is he different from the Boko Haramist?

Okay, I grant that it is easy to answer the very last question: the Boko Haram jihadist does not even recognize the country called Nigeria, but owes allegiance to his Islamic overlord whether the Amir in Sambisa Forest or the ISIS leader in Iraq or Syria, or wherever his deluded mind has picked.

So, as a terrorist, he slinks out from his hideout to shoot at defenseless citizens and murders at will just to sow and spread terror. He also straps bombs on hapless girls to make them into weapons of mass destruction: suicide bombers.

No wonder he is called an insurgent. An insurgent is rebellious—and Boko Haram people are rebellious. They even rebel against the mainstream Islam, attacking Muslims and Mosques, and believing that they should not be governed by people elected by popular votes. To them the Muslim whose belief differs from what they embrace is like the non-Muslim, an infidel, and should be exterminated.

An insurgent is, well, insurrectionary. An insurrection is an organized opposition to an authority—such as the Nigerian government. So, it is a mutiny or better still, a rebellion. So far, Nigeria has treated Boko Haram with kid gloves. I can’t remember reading anywhere the sentencing of any blood-thirsty Boko Hamarist in any court of law or the hanging of any of them for murder or even for any acts of felony, though they have been the most felonious group ever to deface Nigerian history. Instead, when captured, they are feed, made to rest on government facilities at government expense as though they are holiday makers, and then later, they are released to go Scot-free. I wonder if anyone even keeps tab of those who return to their lives of insurrection.

Has any Boko Haramist ever been tried for the kidnapping of our boys and girls? Even those who were identified as having plotted murderous bombings have managed to escape from detention. It is that bad. It is likely that if a Boko Haramist who has been positively identified as a throat-slasher was arrested, he would still be allowed to walk free to slash more throats after a matter of months.

Yes, a Boko Haramist is mutinous. Mutiny is rebellion or subversion.

All the terms that apply to the Boko Haramists have one thing in common; organized revolt and insurgency against the state.

So, who is the bandit? Ordinarily, the bandit is a person who has been banned or proscribed or outlawed, and has as a result been forced to live a life of organized brigandage, as a member of an organized gang of lawless deviants and marauders. The word originated from the legal practice of outlawing criminals, leading to the Italian word, “bannan” or “ban” in English (imperial ban). So, the Italian “bandito,” means a banned person.

Here, Nigeria may be in more trouble than has been realized if we take Eric Hobsbawm seriously. In his 1959 book, PRIMITIVE REBELS, a study of popular forms of resistance, he invented the term Social Banditry, which subsumes any behaviour banned by law as illegal…such as piracy or organized crime syndicates. He reworked the book under a new title of BANDITS in 1970.

Marauding—that is prowling, pillaging, raiding, looting and plundering, is the career of the bandit.

Now, does that fit the bill of the Zamfara bandit?

My answer is yes. He is not only an out-law; he actually lives in the bush, away from any contact with the general public or any law-enforcement agents—unlike the kidnapper. He does not bother about God at all, unlike the Boko Haram Jihadist who proclaims: “God is Great,” in Arabic before slashing someone’s throat or shooting a new born baby.

Though the Boko Haramist may live in Sambisa forest, or in any leafy haven out from the eyes of the law, he or she is under the control of a recognized higher authority that may live in another Nigerian state or even in Iraq or Syria. The average bandit in Zamfara state acts alone or in clusters of a few persons. He is not only a brute, but also a loose cannon and so terrifyingly dangerous.

Now, this should agitate President Mohammadu Buhari’s mind and the minds of those who form the top echelon of his administration. If they have taken the time to think through this bandit and banditry palaver, they would have had reason to worry. But it appears that Buhari and members of his inner court wake up daily and go to sleep too deeply convinced that Nigeria owes them tons of gratitude. They have somehow fallen into the self-hypnosis that they have solved all Nigeria’s problems and caused none.

They think, based on nothing at all, that they are fighting corruption; yet, corruption is multiplying. They think they are fighting poverty, yet poverty has so worsened under them that Nigeria is now in the death-hold of a devil’s situation as more and more Nigerians are falling below the poverty line. Well, the government that claimed to have banished petroleum subsidy after doubling the petrol pump price, but still paid the subsidy fees, and has refused to apologize for the lies and the double punishment can claim anything.

Education indices have not improved at all, and the large number of school children, especially the almajiri children has been increasing tremendously. I often wonder how many almajiri children are in Saudi Arabia or Dubai if the issue is tied to religion. If it is not tied to religion, then, what has Buhari, a devout Muslim done to alleviate the problem and give the children, veritable Nigerians all, the chance at a decent life? Has any member of Buhari’s administration ever mentioned it as a problem?

Oh, I forgot that they may be engrossed on Buhari’s pet project for Nigeria in these days when other countries are preparing for a trip to, no not the moon, but planet MARS. And what is that pet project? It is Cattle Route or Cattle Colonies or Federal Government backed cattle ranches as though animal husbandry should not be what it is supposed to be: personal business. I don’t know how many scientific research centres the Nigerian Armed Forces have, but they now have Cattle Ranches.

Will somebody please tell Mr. President that there is real fire on the mountain? Will somebody please tell him that banditry is a new form of insurgency and he cannot blame any former President for it? Will somebody please tell him that it is not enough to ask the Armed Forces to flush the bandits out of Zamfara; they should be arrested, arraigned in court and be made to face the lawful punishments?

If the soldiers and the Police smoke them out of their dens today, the bandits will return immediately the law officers return to barracks. The real answer requires real brain storming, not the command to smoke them out of the forest.