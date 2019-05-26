Olowo of Owo stool : Ajike family present Prince Olatunbosun Ajike as their sole candidate

By Dayo Johnson

Akure – AS the race for the stool of the Olowo of Owo in Ondo state hots up, the Ajike Atanneye ruling house has presented Prince Olayemi Olatunbosun Ajike as their sole candidate for the stool.

However, the family advocated rotation of the stool amongst the three major ruling houses in the ancient town to avoid rancor.

The three notable ruling houses include Olateru Olagbegi, Ogunoye and the Ajike Atanneye.

Presenting the family’s choice at a media chat in Owo, the spokesperson for the Ajike ruling house Prince Agboola Ajike said the family last occupied the throne 79 years ago.

Prince Ajike flanked by the octogenarian head of the Ajike family Prince Ladi Ajike amongst others said “He was chosen by the Ajike Atanneye royal family after due consideration and concessions by all and sundry to represent and diverse good achievement like his grandfather.

” We believe in his chance to become the next Olowo and bring development, peace,improve business, infrastructure, job opportunities, youth empowerment and a lot more with his local and international connections

The ruling family pleaded with the senior Omolowos and the kingmakers” to look at the Ajike Atanneye family this time around.

” lt’s been 79 years since the family last occupied the exalted throne of the Olowo of Owo. We have always been gallant in defeat and cooperated with the Victor’s each time we contested. We will do same if we are victorious this time around.

” lt is well known that our grandfather late Oba Adeoye Ajike Atanneye was the Olowo of Owo between 1938/ 1940. He was the first literate Olowo of Owo.

” His reign was peaceful and achieve a lot within his very short reign.

Prince Ajike listed his achievement to include “the construction of roads from Owo to Ute, Owo to lsuada, establishment of an office in the palace, renaming the title of the King to Olowo of Owo from Ogwa, encourage education of Owo indígenas and Chiefs.

” The royal family will be in the race for the exalted throne of Olowo of Owo. One of our numerous, formidable sons will be contesting to become the next Olowo of Owo. He is Prince Olayemi Olatunbosun Ajike.

They promised that their choice for the throne who is an international acclaimed businessman would do more for the town and environmental when he ascend the throne by attracting industries and international entrepreneurs to the town.

They added that he will work for the peaceful coexistence and unity of all towns within Owo kingdom and yorubaland. End