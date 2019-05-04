Okpekpe 10km road race: Organizers gun for gold league status

.Police to deploy sniffer dogs

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ORGANISERS of the annual 10 kilometre Okpekpe race yesterday said they were organizing this year’s event to promote the annual race to golden league status from the year 2020.

To achieve this, they said the year preceding when such status would be achieved is to be organised using the golden league status and that not less than 100 athletes were being expected from 15 countries including China, United States of America, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Eritrea and others.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, head of operations of the event, Zack Amodu said logistics and improved organization from the previous edition has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

On his part, head of the technical issues, Yusuf Alli said the race would live up to its bidding.

On his part, the security coordinator of the race, Austin Gbaraba said Sniffer Dogs, Choppers and Horses, would be deployed as part of security measure for the 7th edition of the annual marathon race.

He said the deployment of Horses and Dogs, is in addition to hundreds of security personnel that would be engaged to man strategy points, before, during and after the race which would take place on May 25.

READ ALSO: Residents hail Edo Waste Mgt. Board on resumption of work

He noted that the essence of the security arrangement is aimed at getting Gold Label for the race as well as guarantee safety of 100 elites athletes, as well as other participants and officials for the race.

“We are fully ready in the area of security preparation for the race. We are working with the Police and other security agencies to guarantee safety for everybody for the race.

“Aside the sniffer dogs and horses that will be available, choppers will be deployed for area surveillance and will take record of everything.

“As for the sniffer dogs and horses, they are also for security purposes as well as crowd control,” he stated.

Similarly, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said they will make available two of their ambulances fitted with emergency equipment and Para-Medics.

The Hospital head of Accident and Emergency Department, Dr Jude Nwashilli, made this disclosure at the press conference.

He said every measure that would ensure a quick response to an emergency situation for the road race has been put in place.

Nwashilli said aside from the ambulances and Para-Medics, Nurses and Doctors have been engaged to respond to emergency situations.

He, however, advised that to avert some emergency situation, it would be proper to test the fitness level of the athletes.

VANGUARD