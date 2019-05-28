Okowa’s Second Term: Expect more development Omimi assures Deltans

Ahead of the inauguration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term in office tomorrow, his Political Adviser, Omimi Esquire, has assured Deltans of more development in the State.

Omimi, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Asaba, noting that from the Governor’s Sterling performance in his first term there is a very clear indication that more dividends of democracy will come the way of Deltans.

The Political Adviser to the Governor noted that the overwhelming landslide victory of his boss during the just concluded Governorship elections clearly affirms the unalloyed confidence reposed in the Governor by Deltans irrespective of ethnic affiliation, to improve on their social and economic wellbeing.

He, therefore, charged Deltans to extend the support they gave Governor Okowa during his first term to his second term by praying steadfastly for him and remaining law abiding.

Omimi also thanked the Governor for finding him worthy to serve as Political Adviser while reiterating his commitment to the Okowa administration’s SMART Agenda.

He described the Governor as a pacesetter and efficient manager of men and resources, noting that the Governor,s pragmatic leadership style has made the PDP well accepted to Deltans. Omimi Esquire, therefore, admonished all PDP faithful to remain United and support Governor Okowa to do more in spreading democratic dividends across the State