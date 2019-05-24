Okowa’ll surpass past performance – Onuesoke

By Onozure Dania

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and a former governorship aspirant in 2007, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi’s Okowa’s development strides and empowerment disposition in his first term are but a litmus test, as Deltans will surely get 10 times more of his past performance with his re-election.

He said, “In preparation to launch his second term development stride, Okowa signed six bills into law, and one of the bills which has now become law is the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency bill.

“With this bill, Warri and its environs will see rapid development and growth for the betterment of their people.

“I want to assure our people and Deltans to expect more dividends of democracy from our workaholic governor, Okowa in his second term. In the first tenure, he came in during the economic recession yet he was able to achieve a lot for Deltans. He was able to take the state to where we are today. So I know he is going to do more this time around.”

He maintained that Okowa remains a hero, considering the fact that his achievements cut across the three senatorial districts of the state and beyond.

The PDP chieftain pointed out that the governor’s astute style of leadership coupled with his prudent management of resources had placed the state in an enviable position, adding that he has delivered the dividends of democracy not only through infrastructural development to the masses, but also through health-care delivery by way of free medical care to Deltans, quality education, construction of good road network and provision of security among others.