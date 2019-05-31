Okowa’ll surpass his first term achievement — Ojo

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE member representing Ukwuani constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Dr Alphonsus Ojo has said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will surpass his first term achievements in his second tenure.

Speaking with newsmen during the swearing-in of the governor, Wednesday at the Asaba township stadium, Ojo said; “Senator Okowa is a hardworking governor. He came in as governor in 2015 when the country was experiencing economic recession yet he was able to do a lot for us.

“His projects are scattered across the state. He virtually touched all the critical areas ranging from roads, education, health, agriculture, job creation and human capital development.

“Okowa was able to manage the very lean resources of the state to build infrastructure. Indeed, he showed his commitment to the well being of the state; he didn’t hide his passion for the development of the state.

“So as you can see, Governor Okowa will do more in his second tenure. He has hit the ground running already. He has turned the state to a construction site. Work is going on in virtually every local government of the state.

“I want to implore Deltans to redouble their support for the governor and sustain the existing peace in the state to enable him achieve all that he has set out to do for the state in his second term.”