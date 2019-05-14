Okowa’ll do more in his second term, Oguma assures

By Festus Ahon

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, Olorogun John Oguma, has assured the people of the state that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa will do more in his second term, insisting that the governor has performed very well in his first term.

Oguma gave the assurance in a chat with newsmen during a victory party he organised to celebrate the victory of Okowa in the March 9 governorship election, which was attended by the immediate past Deputy Governor, Professor Amos Utuama; state Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, and his executive members, Chief Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Dr. Richard Kofi and other top government functionaries at his Ovwor-Olomu country home, Ughelli South Local Government of the state.

Urging Deltans to remain resolute in their support for the governor, Oguma said PDP is the only party that can address the needs of the people, adding “we are celebrating because God helped us to be victorious.”

There were many challenges, a threat to my life and others and all manners of things but in the end, God was on our side and we came out victorious and I believe it is worth celebrating.

“I want to assure our people and Deltans to expect more dividends of democracy from our workaholic governor, Okowa in his second term. In the first tenure, he came in during the economic recession yet he was able to achieve a lot for Deltans. He was able to take the state to where we are today. So I know he is going to do more this time around.”

Speaking at the event, state chairman of the party, Esiso said; “I want to thank the people of Ughelli South for their contributions to ensure that the party emerged victorious in the last elections. However, there is one issue that is on the ground that I must address, that some persons worked against the interest of the party.”