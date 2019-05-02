Okowa mourns industrialist, K.B. Omatseye

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman, industrialist, philanthropist, rubber and oil magnet, Prince (Dr.) Kenekueyero Boyewa Omatseye who died at the ripe age of 91 years.

A statement issued in Asaba on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, said the Governor expresses sadness over the news of the demise of Prince K. B. Omateseye whom he described as one of Delta’s foremost industrialists.

According to Aniagwu, Governor Okowa said the late Omatseye was an epitome of integrity in business who founded the famous . The Governor recalled how the late Omatseye grew his business into a multi billion-naira conglomerate with interests in rubber processing, agriculture as well as oil and gas.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, i extend my sincere condolences to His Royal Majesty Ikenwoli I, the Olu of Warri Kingdom and the the entire Omatseye dynasty of Sapele, on the passage of the beloved, urbane, cerebral and quintessential businessman and industrialist whose contributions to the growth of commerce and industry in Delta State remains indelible.

“Prince K. B. Omatseye was an accomplished businessman, politician, entrepreneur, philanthropist and community leader who built the dynasty to command the respect, trust and love of the entire community.

“Because of the successes recorded by Prince Omatseye in several areas, many Nigerians were encouraged to delve into several business interests which no doubt has contributed immensely to the growth of commerce and industry in Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore urge all who mourn the demise of Late Prince K. B. Omatseye to take solace in the fact that his was a life of great accomplishments in which we give thanks to the Almighty God for the indelible footprints of his achievements in the sands of time.”

According to the statement, Governor Okowa joins the family in mourning the great industrialist who will be long remembered and celebrated for his worthy contribution to the growth and development of his fatherland in several areas.