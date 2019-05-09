Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday congratulated the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on his reappointment for another term in office.

In a congratulatory message issued in Asaba, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa extolled the leadership qualities and astute contributions of Mr. Emefiele to the economic development of Nigeria since he was appointed in 2014.

He described Mr. Emefiele as an illustrious son of Delta State, whose remarkable contributions to the banking industry in Nigeria is legendary and worthy of emulation.

He said: “Mr. Emefiele is an illustrious son of Delta State in whom we are well pleased. His astute contributions to the development of the banking industry and the Nigeria economy is legendary and worthy of emulation”.

Governor Okowa noted that as a distinguished Deltan, Mr. Emefiele has had a remarkable but turbulent first term as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria where he successfully played a critical role to steer the Nigerian economy out of recession.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate Mr. Godwin Emefiele on his reappointment for a second term as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The Governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Mr. Emefiele worthy to be reappointed.

“On behalf of myself, government and people of Delta State, I will like to sincerely thank Mr. President for considering an illustrious citizen of Delta State worthy of occupying this important position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for a second term in office,” the statement added