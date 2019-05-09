Okowa Commission Obomkpa/Idumuogo Road

Promises To Execute More Projects across Delta State

DELTA State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday broke the jinx by constructing the Obomkpa/Idumuogo road in Aniocha North local government area of the state.

The road which was awarded during the tenure of Chief James Ibori as Governor of Delta State has passed through different contractors who abandoned the project at different stages citing different reasons before it was constructed by Governor Okowa’s administration.

Beaming with a satisfactory smile as he made his speech before cutting the tape to officially commission the road, Governor Okowa on the spot, approved the extension of the road project to Ukwunzu, also in Aniocha North local government area.

He stated that though, the request by communities for road construction kept increasing despite what his administration had done in the area of road construction, his administration will continue to open up rural communities through link roads.

“I thank God for this day; it is a dream that has come true that this road is completed to Obomkpa and we have another stretch that will take us to Ukunzu and by the grace of God, it will be completed,” he said, adding, “Chief Nkem Okwuofu has consistently put a lot of pressure for this road to be constructed; I appreciate her efforts, I appreciate the people of Obomkpa for their patience and I thank the people of Aniocha North for being so peaceful which has encouraged us to execute projects in the area.”

He continued, “we have received several requests by different communities in different parts of the state for road construction; we shall continue to open up our communities through the construction of link roads.”

The governor used the opportunity to also, restate his administration desire to the development of the schools in the state, disclosing that in the next four years, nineteen technical colleges would be established to ensure that every local government area in the state has at least, one technical college in line with his administration’s commitment to encouraging skill acquisition.

Chairman of the local government council, Hon. Chuks Oseme and the President General of Obomkpa Progressive Union, Surv. Charles Ogedi in their separate addresses thanked Governor Okowa for his development efforts.