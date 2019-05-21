Okowa believes in Body of Christ to solve challenges— Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, has said the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led Delta State administration believes in the body of Christ, sees church as ground pillar of truth and will continue partnership with it to tackle challenges.

“The church is the custodian of God’s power, which has the ability to effect change and better the lives of the people and society”, Otuaro said during the dedication service of Divine Mercy Catholic Church building in Bulu-Angiama, which was donated by Sir Jude Sinebe, Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education.

Saying the church building gesture by Sinebe and family to address needs was “inspiring and commendable,” Otuaro said with God’s power, every need and challenges of communities across Delta State will be addressed in time.

“Government will continue to do its best to prioritise these challenges and begin to address them even with the limited resources at its disposal,” Otuaro said..

Reeling out several projects completed and ongoing in various parts of the state, Otuaro assured that the Gov. Okowa-led Delta State administration will do more in the second tenure.

Speaking at the occasion, Sinebe said he built the church to appreciate the touch of God on his family and meet the needs of the grassroots, a development Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, Bishop of Bomadi Diocese, described as a humanitarian service rendered without hope of earthly returns. The Bishop urged the Bulu-Angiama people to serve God and get everlasting joy.

Egbebo said: “We have come together to offer this new church to God. Let us ask God to look kindly on the church’s offering placed on it and to receive his people as an everlasting gift.”

