Okowa, Bayoko, Alubeze extol Clark at 92

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of delta State, Head of Service of the state, Mr Reginald Bayoko, and Leader, Burutu Council Legislative Arm, Joseph Alubeze, have described Ijaw National Leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, as an outstanding patriot, committed leader and a man of courage, whose wise counsels have contributed immensely to the stability, growth and development of Niger Delta in particular and Nigeria in general.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu on the 92nd birthday anniversary of Clark, said: “On the occasion of your 92nd birthday anniversary on May 25, I write to heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the government and people of Delta State.

“In the past 92 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfilment, you have not only served our nation at different levels but with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, to the peace and unity of our nation.

“Till date, you have continued to give yourself in the service of our fatherland through your nationalistic ideals.”

On his part, Bayoko said Chief Clark is an embodiment of hope and inspiration to the younger generation, adding that his hard-earned success remains impactful on the growth and development of the country.

Also, Leader of Burutu Local Government Area Legislative Arm, Alubeze, described Chief Clark as a true leader and an enigma as he clocks 92 years of age.

Alubeze in a congratulatory message described Clark as a father, visionary leader whom God through him has blessed many including himself.

“He is the pillar of Nigerian modern democracy and pillar of the Niger Delta. He is a tenacious man, his upbeat spirit has helped him to carve a niche for himself in the society. His policy is to liberate the people from oppression.

“Chief Clark has become a household name because of his passion for the grassroots. He is a man with dignity and vision. He is a leader, he is a divine leader. He is a kingmaker, a courageous and fearless leader, a patriot and a motivator, a builder of men and women, a strategic thinker, a trailblazer. I don’t need to dwell much on what he has done because people are aware of these. He is a humanist, those of us that are close to him know that he never wants to see anybody suffer or leave anybody behind.

“Clark is a crusader of change and emancipation of the less privilege, which has brought about the little recognition of the Niger Delta by the Federal Government. Clark has always been a crusader of progress, good governance and development. He believes that it is good governance that can bring development to the people.

“He is a great apostle of power and uses power to benefit mankind, Nigerians, South South and the people of Delta State. He doesn’t use power for self aggrandizement, he doesn’t acquire power for the sake of power, he acquires power for the progress of our society.

“I want to wish him a happy birthday and we hope to benefit from his fountain of knowledge for long by the grace of God. We draw inspiration from him; we wish him prosperity; we know he has prospered, but he will not go down by the grace of God,” he added.