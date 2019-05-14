Okigwe South Fed Constituency: INEC withdraws Okafor’s certificate

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, in Abuja, deflated the hope of an aspirant for the Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives, Chike Okafor, as the commission withdrew his certificate of return and presented a fresh certificate of return to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba as member-elect for Okigwe South Federal Constituency.

Nwajiuba ran on the platform of Accord Party, following a long-drawn crisis that almost crippled the All Progressives Congress, APC, his former party, in Imo State.

Following the earlier return of Okafor as member-elect, Nwajiuba had headed to the court where he got the reliefs he sought, thereby dashing the hopes of Chike Okafor.

Receiving his certificate yesterday at INEC headquarters in Abuja, Nwajiuba lent his voice to calls for the zoning of the House Speakership to the South-East geopolitical zone for national stability, inclusiveness and consolidation of the progress made by the ruling party in South-East.

According to him, “APC made great progress in 2019 than in 2015 elections. So, zoning such a position to the region will enhance national stability, inclusiveness and consolidation of the APC in the South-East.”

Earlier, while presenting the certificate to Nwajiuba, INEC national commissio-ner, Festus Okoye, said the commission would always obey the orders of the court, denying claims in some quarters that the commission was selective in adhering to court orders.