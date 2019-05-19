Okagbare opens season’s account with 11.07secs

Nigerian women sprints record holder, Blessing Okagbare opened her 2019 season with a heart warming 11.07 seconds run at Shanghai Diamond meet which held in China yesterday.

Okagbare was beaten to the second place by Aleia Hobbs of the USA with a run of 11.03 seconds, while 2016 Olympic Champion, Elaine Thompson of Jamaica finished third with 11.14 seconds.

In the men’s race, Noah Lyles beat US team-mate, Christian Coleman, in a photo-finish by 0.006 seconds to set a world leading time of 9.86seconds, which pushed Divine Oduduru’s 9.94 seconds to world number two best time.

South African Akani Simbine was third, ahead of last year’s winner Reece Prescod, the Briton clocking 9.97secs.