Oil workers take up arms against IOCs, NLNG over unfair practices

By Victor Young

THE issue of unfair Labour practices by International Oil Companies, IOCs, operating in Nigeria has become legendary unfortunately due to their local collaborators both in the corridors of power and outside, who shield these IOCs for personal aggrandizement to the detriment of other Nigerians, especially oil workers.

But news from the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, is that industrial peace in the nation’s Petroleum sector may be disrupted any moment from now unless appropriate agencies of the Federal Government and other well meaning Nigerians intervene and ensure the IOCs and Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Company, NLNG, do the needful and conform with extant Labour laws.

Lamenting the unfair Labour practices and violations of workers’ rights by the IOCs, President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, said: ”Our mandate and mission from inception of this regime, is to project new positive image and engender industrial peace and harmony in the industry and the country as a whole. But we are quick to state here that no one should take our new posture for weakness or abdication of our responsibilities and core mandate to our members and the union.

“It is disheartening to put across to the public the flagrant violation of the rights of contract workers in SHELL Nigeria. The gross violation of workers’ right reached an unfortunate head when SHELL contractors brazenly refused to implement an agreement they willingly entered into with the workers since November 2018. It will interest you to know that the conditions under which these contract workers are working were conditions set in a Condition Bargaining Agreement, CBA, that expired since 2016.

We have resolved to take up this fight and we are putting the public on notice through this medium. SHELL Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, cannot feign ignorance of the inhuman conditions Nigerians are being subjected to. These multinational companies are appearing so big to respect agreement and statutory provisions and institutions in the country. We urge all patriotic Nigerians to rise up and support our struggles to earn respect for our constitution and institutions.”

Refusal to recognise Union

For NLNG, the NUPENG President noted that: “It is appalling to note that issue of freedom of association for workers in Nigeria is an issue that some management in the industry are resisting unnecessarily. In any responsible organisation, the rights of workers to join the union and collectively negotiate their working conditions ought not to be a difficult one; unfortunately, it isn’t the case with the NLNG and its contractors, where the matter has become an issue of litigation for the NLNG contract employees.

“Even after the Ministry of Labour’s intervention and the court ruling in favour of the workers affirming their inalienable rights to associate and bargain collectively, NLNG and its contractors still remain recalcitrant. Some of these contractors include; WAEP, MIDIS NIG LTD, RYPAC, D.A ENTERPRISE etc, Regrettably, NLNG is still going further to circumvent the law by resorting to short-term contracts of three to six months for a permanent job which has given room for high turnover of workers.

“The Union engaged the management of Morgreen Nig Ltd, a local content company in NLNG in collective bargaining negotiation processes and after a far reaching agreement, the management flippantly refused to sign the CBA documents based on the directive of their principal (NLNG). This has left the contract employees in NLNG working without any negotiated condition of service in place and with no prospect for career path.

Rather than NLNG to advise their contractors to recognise the union and engage the union on Collective Bargaining, what we see today is that any contractor whose employees opt to join the union will have their contract terminated. The precarious contract and the anti-union posture of NLNG management has frustrated the effort to unionise and negotiate a collective Bargaining Agreement for the Contract Employees in NLNG.

Every day, employees lose their jobs as a result of joining the Union. It is our resolve to draw the attention of the general public to this inhuman and retrogressive treatment faced by Nigerians which is occasioned by the weak enforcement process of our laws. Therefore, the union is determined to fight these menaces and speedily restore the hope of the common man.”