The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 31-year-old Islamic scholar and herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, for impersonating the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina among other prominent citizens.

The suspect in collaboration with others now at large, allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to fleece a South Korean national, Keun Sig Kim, of N30 million under the pretence of getting him an NNPC license for oil business in Nigeria.

Although the Korean paid the money into an account provided by the suspect, the business never got through, forcing the victim to petition the EFCC.

“I transferred $4,285.071

to the United Bank of Africa, account number 2107575870 in the name of one Jamiu Isiaka, an associate of Mr Shola Adeshina,” the complainant wrote.

“It is noteworthy that these account particulars have been provided severally for me to make the transfer to,” the Korean reported.

During interrogation, the suspect, Isiaka, claimed that he used the money to perform a sacrifice on behalf of the petitioner.

He admitted that he used the money to buy a vulture, elephant’s skin, elephant’s intestine, lion’s skull, gorilla’s liver, among others t perform some sacrifices in favour of the Korean.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, said that the suspect would soon be arraigned in court while efforts were being intensified to nab his accomplices on the run.

