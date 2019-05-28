Ohanaeze describes FG’s withdrawal of gun licences as ominous cloud

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—Ohanaeze Ndigbo has bemoaned the recent presidential order banning ownership of guns in the country, saying it was sign that ominous cloud was gathering in the country.

Spokesman for the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attamah, made this known in a statement in Enugu, yesterday.

Reacting to the Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari not only banning issuance of gun licences, but withdrawing already issued ones, Ohanaeze said: “This is ominous. The storm is gathering and will soon bare its fangs.

“The uninitiated continue to wallow in self-deceit until the vultures scavenge for the carcasses. The signs are clear. Why wait for doomsday?”

In a related development, the spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chuks Ibegbu, has asked the Federal Government to tell Nigerians the truth about the proposed Fulani radio station and why other Nigerian radio stations cannot meet the same objectives.

Ibegbu warned Nigerian officials to stop doing anything that would raise suspicion or divide the nation the more, noting that a radio station has nothing to do with the killings and kidnappings by herdsmen.

Ibegbu also asked the Federal Government to open a radio station for pro-Biafran movements, Boko Haram, Shi’ites and other agitating groups and even for criminals that make life brutish for Nigerians.