Ohanaeze berates Garba for comparing it, Afenifere with Miyetti Allah

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA — THE deputy publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr. Chuks Ibegbu has faulted the Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu for saying that that Miyetti Allah is a socio-cultural group as Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ibegbu insisted the two groups could never be compared as they have no similarity whatsoever, saying there was no basis to compare them.

According to Ibegbu, it was a shock for Garba Shehu to compare Miyetti Allah with Ohanaeze or Afenifere, pointing out that Afenifere and Ohanaeze could only be compared to Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, the umbrella group in the Northern people.

“Garba Shehu committed a grave sin by such comparison between peace and pieces. Ohanaeze and Afenifere represent peace and Miyetti Allah represents pieces”, Ibegbu said in a statement.

According to him, “It is like comparing the Vatican to Afghanistan”, and urged Garba to stop deceiving the public with wrong information.

“How can a group that encourages, supports, clap for and prod killers and terrorists be compared with Ohanaeze Ndigbo or Afenifere”, Ibegbu wondered, and insisted that Garba Shehu must render apology to Ohanaeze and Afenifere for what he called “such verbal mismanagement”.

On the controversial N100 billion allegedly given to Miyetti Allah, Ibegbu said that if indeed it was true that “the herdsmen were given one hundred billion Naira, then IPOB, MASSOB, Area Boys, Niger Delta Militants, Bakassi militants, Boko haram, Shiites and hoodlums in Nigeria should also be paid to fight insecurity in the country”.