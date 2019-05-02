Ogulagha platform makes case for NDDC boss

The Chairman of Ogulagha Kingdom Political Assembly, OKPA, Comrade Joseph Lamienghan, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof Nelson Brambafia as the substantive head of NDDC, adding that there is an improvement in the commission’s operational capacity.

He also urged the President to ensure that the funds needed to make the current board of NDDC function effectively are released.

He commended the President for his re-election and Brambafia for what he described as laudable achievements at the commission.

Lamienghan further described those calling for the removal of Prof Brambafia as myopic political jobbers, who do not mean well for the region.

In addition, he said the home state of Brambafia, Bayelsa was qualified like any other state to start another new round of rotational appointment in NDDC.

He, however, called on Deltans, critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta region like the Izon Kosuotu of Warri, traditional council of Ijaw royal fathers and the Delta Ijaw political Assembly to support calls for Brambaifa to be made a full-fledged Managing Director of the commission.

Lamienghan, an executive member of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, who said these in a statement yesterday, stated that within the short period of Brambaifa’s leadership, achievements have been recorded through revolutionary measures.

Consequently, he urged the President to make Brambaifa the substantive MD of NDDC, adding that there is an improvement in the operational capacity of NDDC particularly in the area of contract processing and project execution.

His words: “The man Prof Brambaifa has proven his mettle with his unassailable performance as a round peg in a round hole. The right thing to do now is for Mr. President to okay him as the substantive Managing Director of NDDC so that he can carry on with the good work which he has already started.

“The Ogulagha kingdom political Assembly is behind the acting Managing Director, who has started rebranding NDDC for service delivery.

“The great support Brambafia is getting right now validates the fact that his leadership is people oriented and is penetrating deep enough to bring about the desired change to move the commission to the next level as President Muhammadu Buhari has promised Nigerians.

“I must express my deep appreciation to Prof. Brambaifa, essentially for the transformative paradigm shift.”

Continuing, he said the determination of Prof Brambaifa to reposition the commission has paid off, adding that he has brought vigour to the way business is done in the commission.