Oghiadomhe denies preventing Wabara from seeing President Jonathan

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY — FORMER Chief of Staff to the former President Goodluck Jonathan and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, has carpeted claims by former Senate President and Secretary of the Board of Trustees of PDP, Adolphus Wabara, that he was denied access to the former president in the build up to the 2015 presidential election, describing his allegation as a face saving excuse.

It will be recalled that the former Senate president in an interview with newsmen in Aba claimed that he visited the former president in 2011 and warned him about the impending loss of power by PDP if he contested the 2015 presidential poll, but Jonathan ignored his advice as PDP lost power.

He disclosed that his advice to Jonathan caused Oghiadomhe, then his Chief of Staff, to deny him further access to the president.

Oghiadomhe said he frowned at the submissions of Wabara, describing them as lamentation of a failed politician

He said: “Ordinarily, I would have ignored the lamentation of the former Senate president as I hate to join issues publicly, but since he ignored my calls thrice in an attempt to privately seek clarification from him on the unguarded, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations, it is, therefore, imperative for me to reply him on the same medium.

“I found his submissions ridiculous and wondered if he was misquoted. It is important to state that Senator Wabara, by virtue of his position as former Senate President, is expected to rise above petty helplessness and political despair

“PDP collectively took the decision to field President Jonathan as her presidential candidate in 2015. If the decision led to an unfavourable consequence, stakeholders like Senator Wabara should accept collective responsibility and not diabolically fish for fall guys.

“Let it be known to the former Senate president that I remain a patriotic Nigerian committed to the well-being, unity and progress of the nation, that is my priority.”