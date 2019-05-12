Ofobruku hails passage of Warri, Uvwie, environs development bill

By Festus Ahon,

ASABA – THE member representing Uvwie constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Efe Ofobruku, has said the Delta State Warri, Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency Bill when operational would stimulate the economy of Warri, Uvwie and their environs.

Speaking after the third reading of the bill and its passage at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Ofobruku commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for sending the bill to the House.

He said the Warri, Uvwie and environs is the economic hub center of Delta State, stressing that the proposed law would further activate economic activities in the locality.

The Lawmaker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Transport, stated that more projects would be embarked upon while decayed infrastructure would be rebuilt.

Ofobruku said Warri and environs witnessed a downturn in the wake of militant activities which saw many companies relocating, stressing that with the bill there was hope of their return as the area will witness economic boom.

He stressed that the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s-led administration must be commended for his desire to restore the lost glory of Warri, Uvwie and environs and called for continued support of the people.

The lawmaker stressed further that what the proposed law was seeking is accelerated development in Warri, Uvwie and its environ, including growth in basic infrastructure and increased employment opportunities.

He noted that the bill was not a duplication of the functions of DESOPADEC as the commission’s mandate is strictly for oil producing areas, adding that the governor had embarked on several development projects in Warri, Uvwie and environs.

He expressed joy that the development was happening at the time he is in the state legislature representing the good people of Uvwie.