OFBJP Nigeria’s President To Grace Indian PM’s Inauguration Today

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

As part of efforts to appreciate Indians in the Diaspora for their contributions to his electoral victory, the Narendra Modi government has invited the Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) Nigeria chapter’s president to grace the Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony in India today.

Shri Sanjay Srivastava, President OFBJP Nigeria chapter, while interacting with journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, said he was delighted to be among those whose efforts at sensitizing the Indians in the Diaspora that Modi has recognized, adding that the PM has also acknowledged other Indian associations in the Diasopora, including Nigeria, which worked for his successful re-election to office.

He said: “I am honoured to be invited to President of India’s House to witness the swearing in ceremony of re-elected Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.”

Srivastava, who said that Modi would also meet various ministers of India and share update on Indians in the Diaspora, especially in Nigeria, congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the overwhelming victory it recorded in the just-concluded election in the country.

While extending the OFBJP Nigeria chapter’s congratulatory message to the PM, Srivastava said: “The OFBJP is happy with the victory and we are satisfied that our global campaign to support PM Modi was not in vain. With this inauguration, Modi, who has vowed inclusive leadership, will continue his development works and reach out to everyone in the society. Indians have approved PM Modi’s good works and his supporting parities for their performance in past five years.”

Modi will be administered oath of office for his second term along with his new council of ministers today, the President’s Office said.

Srivastava said: “The whole world is congratulating BJP and Modi on his inauguration for a second term, and so are we here from Nigeria. The Indian PM has brought a great turnaround to the economy, the people, and fortunes of the country.

“We are happy with the victory, which has led to today’s inauguration for Modi’s second term. We are pleased to be part of global campaign to support PM Modi. This landslide victory mandates Modi to continue his development work and reach out to everyone in the society. Indians have approved the hard work of Modi and his supporting parities for their performance in last five years.”

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office for his second term and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan today, an official communique said.

Modi, who will be sworn in one week after he returned to power in a thumping victory, will have a ceremony, which “will be similar to the one that took place in 2014”.