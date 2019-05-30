Breaking News
Obijackson tasks FG on primary healthcare

12:00 am

By Polycarp Nwafor
The Founder of  Obijackson Foundation, Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, has called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to seek innovative ways of providing quality primary healthcare.

He said this at a funfair in Okija, Anambra State, to felicitate with children born at the Obijackson Women and Children’s Hospital, Okija.
Obiejesi lamented that millions of Nigerian children die from avoidable ailment due to lack of access to primary healthcare.

He added that the hospital was set up to provide quality healthcare for children in Anambra and beyond, regardless of the economic status of their parents.

 


