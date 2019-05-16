Obiano, Oye have haijaked APGA – Obasi

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA – Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance , APGA, Chief Jerry Obasi, has accused Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, and the national chairman of the party , Victor Oye, of hijacking APGA and imposing themselves and their cronies on the party.

He alleged that the Anambra governor plots to impose Oye for a second term, even when majority of APGA members want a new chairman who will reform the party in line with the vision of its founders.

Obasi in an interview with Vanguard in Aba added that most members of the party are tired of Oye as the APGA fortunes continue to dwindle under him as national chairman.

The APGA chieftain explained that Obiano has been frustrating efforts to reform APGA and sack what he described as the inept Oye led executive of APGA, stressing that this had led to most elders of the party to stay away from APGA activities.

“Willie Obiano and Victor Oye are the problem of APGA. They have hijacked the party to serve their selfish interest. APGA has continued on the decline since Victor Oye was imposed on the party as national chairman. As a result of Obiano and Oye’s inept leadership, APGA has been losing membership in the South East which is its strongest support base.

Founding fathers and elders of the party have been frustrated to become spectators. On the forthcoming ward, LGA, state and national congresses, they have hoarded forms from party members who don’t support their illegal activities.

I’m an aspirant to the national chairmanship position; I have visited the national secretariat. There are no forms. They are being hoarded by Oye and Obiano. They only want their loyalists to win to complete the burial of APGA.

“Before the polls, APGA had the prospect of winning the governorship and legislative seats in Imo and Abia, but Obiano and Oye factionalized APGA by selling party ticket to non members. The gains APGA made in the 2015 general elections were reversed by Obiano and Oye’s anti party activities.

“It is unfortunate APGA has degenerated to the extent that attendance of NEC meeting is now by invitation. Statutory members of the NEC and BOT like Chief Victor Umeh and Dim Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca were not invited. How can a national party of APGA’s status hold a NEC meeting without its statutory members with strangers to the party like Oye and Willie Obiano, presiding?

It is just one of the many plots to ensure that the unpopular Victor Oye who has derailed the party is returned to another term to finally bury APGA. But we will not sit by and watch such happen. Oye and Obiano must go for APGA to survive. APGA cannot survive another four years of inept leadership by the Oye and Obiano faction.”

Obasi who was the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the 2015 election , urged APGA members across the federation to rise and rescue the party from what he described as Oye’s vision’s administration.