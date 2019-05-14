Obiano meets Buhari, seeks appointments for Anambra indigenes

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State, yesterday, met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, where he lobbied for federal appointments for indigenes of the state.

Governor Obiano also explained that his much-touted closeness to President Buhari was a result of their shared commitment to honesty and passion for infrastructure development.

Speaking with newsmen after meeting with the President, Obiano said he came to congratulate the President on his election victory and to brief him on the level of work and state of some federal projects in Anambra.

According to him, “I am a hands-all governor and I don’t treat Federal Government projects as if they are in Abuja, no. I go there and supervise the projects as if they are initiated by Anambra State government.

“I know he is doing a great work. I told my people to know where we are headed; that this man keeps his words just like me and he is doing a great work. He is honest, straight and forward. His yes is yes, his no is no. So, why can’t I like such a fellow?”

On his mission to the State House, he said: “I called the President when he won the election but this is the first time I am seeing him physically since after that election. So,I came to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory.

“I gave him update on the Federal Government projects that are going on in Anambra. For example, the Second Niger Bridge which is going according to plan. The Minister of Power, Works and Housing and myself were at the sites recently and I came to brief him fully that work is going as planned.

“Of course, I did ask for support in appointments: ministerial, ambassadorial, parastatals and so on so that all of us can move to the Next Level.”

The governor said he was however, asking for more support concerning social programmes and other federal roads in Anambra State.

His words: “They have concentrated majorly on the main one now, which is Onitsha-Enugu Express Way. But we have over seven more dilapidated federal roads in Anambra that have not been touched for over 20 years.

“Quite honestly, it was under his tenure—under Petroleum Trust Fund, PTF— that those roads were made and now, he is the fellow fixing them many years after.”