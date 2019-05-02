Obaseki’s road projects excite residents in Ekpoma, Iruekpen, Ehor

As the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration rev up road construction across the state, residents in rural areas in the state have hailed the governor for opening up their communities and bringing economic opportunities closer to them to drive development.

A cross section of the residents, who spoke with journalists when officials of the Edo State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) inspected ongoing constructions in their areas, said the governor’s strides are appreciable and deserve commendation because he has not only delivered on his promises, but is also promoting economic diversification in agriculture in their communities.

A resident of G1 Road, Ihumudumu, in Ekpoma, Mr. Paul Ẹhizẹle, said the construction of the road has made the area easily accessible, noting, “I am happy that the road is being constructed and we appreciate the state government for the project. This road will improve economic activities in this area. People can now easily access this community.”

Mr. Davidson Ese, a resident in Ehor, said the state government has proven to be trustworthy and dependable, noting that most of the promises made by the governor to people in the area has been fulfilled.

“Aside the roads, there is the Edo Food and Agriculture Cluster (Edo-FAC) in Ehor. This will ensure that we get greater benefit from farming activities in this part of the state. With the roads and the cluster, we are set to become the food basket of the state,” he added.

Project Coordinator, Edo SEEFOR, Mr. Toju Onaiwu, said the state government is not relenting on its infrastructure development plans, which are aimed at improving economic activities and livelihoods across the state.

He noted that the state government has given instructions to all contractors on the quality of road projects, adding that SEEFOR has a monitoring mechanism in place to assess the quality of work by contractors.

Onaiwu added that Edo SEEFOR is inspecting ongoing road projects at G1 Road, Ihumudumu, Off Benin-Ekpoma Expressway; Old Police Barrack Road, Ehor, in Uhunmwode Local Government Area as well as along Abebe Street, off Aba Road, Iruekpen LGA.

Other road projects inspected by the team, according to him, include construction of Asphalt Overlay with Kerbs along Ikpeshi entrance Road and Old Auchi-Igarra Road from the roundabout through Market Square to Freedom Junction in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.