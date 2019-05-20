Obaseki uses local contractors, says Ibadin

The complaint by some All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Edo State that Governor Godwin Obaseki has continued to use outside contractors to execute contracts in the state has been described as a fallacy.

Obaseki was accused of ignoring local contractors in the state and instead patronising Lagos and Abuja firms.

Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Ibadin Global Ventures Limited, Andrew Ibadin, who denied the allegation in a statement in Benin City, lauded the developmental strides of Obaseki, noting that the rumour of importation of contractors was untrue as his construction company, Ibadin Global Ventures Limited, had carried out the construction work on some roads under the SEEFOR scheme across the state.

Reacting to the allegations, Ibadin said: “I am aware of other indigenous contractors who have benefited from the over 100 roads contracts in the state.

“How can they be saying that it’s only Abuja and Lagos contractors that are being used in the state? If no job has been given to them, they should remain calm and wait for their turn.

“There is no way all the contractors can get job at the same time, it has to be gradual,” he said.

Ibadin called on the rumour peddlers to retract and support the governor in developing the state.