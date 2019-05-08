Obaseki, UBTH mull partnership on specialized healthcare, training of health workers

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will collaborate with the management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), to strengthen the Edo Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) and offer more specialised health services to residents of the state.

The governor disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the UBTH management led by the Chief Medical Director, Dr Darlington Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City, Edo State.

Governor Obaseki said the partnership would help in curbing medical tourism in the state, as plans have reached advanced stage for the reestablishment of the state’s School of Nursing and Midwifery and upgrade it to world-class standard to ensure adequate training of health personnel.

The governor described UBTH as a critical partner in the state’s healthcare sector, adding that the state government will enter an agreement with the management of the hospital to formalise the partnership as soon as possible.

Obaseki commended UBTH for its achievements since inception over 46 years ago, noting that the hospital has contributed to the health, social and economic sectors of the state.

Earlier, the UBTH’s Chief Medical Director, Dr Obaseki, said the team visited the governor to inform him of the maiden edition of the hospital’s Founder’s Day celebration to be attended by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) and his wife, alongside other dignitaries.

Dr Obaseki said the hospital has recorded successes in carrying out specialised medical services and was ready to assist the state government-owned hospitals on similar services, noting, “The state’s hospitals need manpower in performing surgeries and we can assist in this area.”

The CMD commended Governor Obaseki for his intervention programme in the health sector, especially the state government’s response to Lassa Fever and Yellow Fever outbreaks.

According to him, the renovation of Primary Healthcare Centres and relative industrial harmony in the health sector are also part of the successes recorded by the Obaseki-led administration