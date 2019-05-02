Obaseki resumes, presides over EXCO, meets with core team

After a one-month annual leave, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hit the ground running once again by presiding over the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Thursday, intensifying his efforts to marshal resources to provide a better, rewarding life for Edo people.

The governor arrived Benin City, on Wednesday, after his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu acted as governor for a month. He had set a precedent by being the first governor in the state to transfer power to his deputy while on annual leave in the current democratic dispensation.

At the EXCO meeting on Thursday, the governor expressed appreciation to his deputy for gallantly holding fort while he was away, noting that his performance has shown Edo people the smooth working relationship they both share as well as their uniform vision for the development of the state.

Obaseki commended other members of the EXCO for ensuring a stable state of affairs while he was on vacation, noting that their commitment to the development of the state was remarkable.

After the executive council meeting, the governor had a strategy session with core members of his team, which include the deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., and his Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele.

He also held private meetings with the Management Team from Uber and as well as Barr. Olatunji Yusuf, Edo State Commissioner for Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).