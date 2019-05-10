Obaseki redeems promise, secures three-year record deal for physically challenged artiste, Razalee

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has secured a three-year music recording deal for physically challenged artiste, Samuel Aigbodion, also known as Razalee, whose performance thrilled the governor and other guests at the 2018 Alaghodaro Music Concert held in November 2018.

Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osazee Osemwegie-Ero disclosed this while addressing journalists on the governor’s fulfilment of his promise to the artiste, in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The commissioner said the contract, worth N10 million, will cover production of music videos, accommodation, car and other logistics that will be required to ensure Samuel Aigbodion’s success in the entertainment industry.

Osemwegie-Ero explained that Samuel Aigbodion showcased his talent at the 2018 Alaghodaro Concert to mark the governor’s two years in office, where the governor pledged to support him with N10 million, noting, “The money will assist the artiste secure a music contract for that amount, as Slize Entertainment has been engaged to manage the artiste’s career, and see that he excels.

“We appreciate the governor who kept his promise. The Ministry will work with Slize Entertainment to ensure that terms of the contract are adhered to during the three-year period.”

Manager, Slize Entertainment, Ode Paul Usegbe, commended Governor Obaseki for the gesture which he described as unprecedented, noting, “This gesture is commendable. It is an act of giving back to society. It is more heartwarming when it involves a physically challenged person. We are here to brand him and introduce him to the industry.”

The artiste, Aigbodion, expressed appreciation to the governor, stating, “My goal is to project Edo State. We are stepping into the music industry full time to project Edo State to the world.

”