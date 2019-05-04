Breaking News
Obaseki, Pinnick extol late Dame Esther Rewane’s contribution to societal devt

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki and President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, have extolled late Dame Esther Rewane’s contribution to education and the upliftment of society.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (middle); President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick (left); son of the deceased and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Limited, Bismarch Rewane, at the reception held in honour of late Dame Esther Rewane in Warri, Delta State.

Obaseki, who led members of the Edo State Executive Council (EXCO) to a reception held in honour of late Dame Rewane in Warri, Delta State, described the deceased, who died at the age of 97, as an outstanding mother.

The governor extolled late Dame Rewane’s achievements as an educationist, community leader and a great mother, noting that she worked assiduously to change society and impacted many lives.

“Mama is an accomplished educationist, a woman that exhibited a true value for family and motherhood. Her accomplishments are too numerous to mention,” Obaseki noted.

He added, “Look at her children and people who lived with her. They are all accomplished in various spheres of life. She is a great wife, community leader, a successful mother, who supported her husband till death.”

Other members of the Edo State Executive Council who accompanied the governor to the reception include Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu and Commissioner for Art, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osazee Osemwingie-Ero, among others.

 

