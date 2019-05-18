Obaseki inaugurates 7-man agric produce devt committee

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the seven-man Edo Agricultural Produce Development Strategy Implementation Committee, to drive the state government’s policies in repositioning the state as an agricultural produce hub.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Government House, Benin City, the governor said setting up the committee is one of the first steps in diversifying the state’s economy to agriculture, noting that his administration is committed to investing in the cultivation of value crops like oil palm, rubber and cocoa.

According to him, “We have to diversify our economy in Edo State because countries like Malaysia that came here for joint research on oil palm in 1963 are generating higher revenue and their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is also higher than ours.

“As a government, we will create the enabling environment and support investors to give Edo State the competitiveness needed to excel globally.”

Obaseki said one of his administration’s cardinal objectives is to create the enabling environment and also provide the regulatory framework to grow the state’s economy, and that agriculture would play a key role in the new direction the state is headed.

Chairman of the committee, Prof. Peter Aikpokpodion, expressed appreciation to the governor for the privilege to serve in the committee, assuring that they will collectively work for the development of the state.