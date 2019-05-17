Obaseki harps on adherence to reforms in seamless service delivery

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in 14 new Permanent Secretaries into the state’s public service, charging them to adhere to ongoing reforms in seamless service delivery.

Governor Obaseki, who said this while swearing-in the new permanent secretaries in Government House, Benin City, noted, “If I find out that you violate any clause of the oath you took today, I would not hesitate to ensure that the law takes its course; I mean it. I have spent the last few weeks interviewing only those that passed the qualifying test to ensure you have the right ethics, background and orientation to be the permanent secretaries Edo State deserves.”

He said the state government is introducing a new monitoring system to ensure documents, files and mails do not stay in government offices longer than 72 hours.

According to him, “As governor, I respond to any mail or file that gets to my desk within 48 hours. I am putting in place a checking system to track how long documents that come for approval spend on the desk of any civil servant.

“If a document stays beyond 72 hours on any desk, an automatic query will be issued to that officer. We have to move the state forward. We are here to serve our people and when you delay documents, you delay decisions. If it is a no, say so and send the file out.”

Obaseki said his administration is determined to correct the ills of the past, noting, “We have committed enough resources to your work environment to ensure optimal productivity. There should not be any excuse for non-performance.”

He said the focus of his administration is to strengthen and reposition institutions for sustainability, noting that it was the responsibility of the new crop of permanent secretaries to change the system.

“The government is spending resources to build a public service training academy, with aids and tools to assist those willing to work hard,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, Irowa Osamuyi thanked the governor for the appointment, assuring that they will remain committed to developing the state. “This is the first time in my over 25 years in service as a civil servant that I have seen merit taking precedence over other issues,” Osamuyi added.