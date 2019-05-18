Oba Akiolu II should leave politics to politicians – Afenifere

•Says Atiku’ll fail at Tribunal; Obasanjo keeps mum

•He should face traditional issues—Atiku

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon & Daud Olatunji, with agency report

LAGOS — THE Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu II, Wednesday , said the election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office was a clear proof that no man, but God, gives power, and the victory has demystified the political influence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also took a swipe at the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying he would fail in his efforts to upturn Buhari’s victory at the tribunal.

The monarch made the statement when participants of the Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, visited him in his palace in Lagos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

No comment – Obasanjo

Contacted on the matter, Thursday, the former military head of state and two-time president refused to join issues with the traditional ruler.

In a two-word response, Chief Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi said: “No comment.”

However, the PDP candidate urged the monarch to face traditional issues, which are under his purview and allow the tribunal to do its job.

Buhari’s second term mandate’s divine

Speaking to his visitors led by NIPSS Acting Director of Studies, Nasirudeen Usman; Oba Akiolu said the president got his second term mandate from God through the people of Nigeria.

He said: “I had said that Buhari would win even before the election, unfortunately, the number one person creating problems in this country is former president Obasanjo. He arrogated to himself the powers of the Almighty Allah by saying it was the support he gave to Buhari that made him win the first term.

“Obasanjo said Buhari would not win the second term, but did Buhari not win? Did I not say Obasanjo will be disappointed by the time the results were announced? The president’s victory clearly shows power belongs to God only and no man can decide who leads the country.”

Royal charge

Akiolu urged Nigerians to support the president to deliver the goods as he begins his second term in office. He said the problems of insecurity, unemployment and other challenges of the country would be better tackled if citizens joined hands with government to address them.

The monarch urged politicians to put the issues of the last elections behind them and work together for the progress of the country.

He advised Atiku Abubakar to drop his case against Buhari’s election, and predicted that Atiku Abubakar’s case will amount to naught at the end of the day. “If anyone of you here is close to Atiku, tell him he can never succeed in what he is doing now. Buhari will complete his term in office, but Buhari too has to listen to the people, pray to God and be honest in what he is doing,” he said.

They’re jittery over Atiku’s overwhelming evidence

Asked to react to the monarch’s comments, Mr. Paul Ibe, the spokesman of the PDP presidential candidate said: “Why do you want to dignify his comment with a response? It is not worthy of a response. Atiku Abubakar has presented his petition before the tribunal. He believes in the judiciary to render justice. The weight of his evidence is overwhelming and it will determine the judgement of the tribunal. They are jittery and running from pillar to post because of the weight of Atiku’s evidence.

“We caution the monarch to restrict himself to managing the traditional affairs of Lagos, which is his purview and allow the justices at the tribunal to do their job.”

He should leave politics for politicians—Afenifere

Also, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere urged the Lagos monarch to leave politics for politicians.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin said: “Kabiyesi should please leave politics for politicians. Those who Baba may think have benefited from this triumph here may not have any cause to celebrate at the moment. It is a moment for sober reflection.”