OAU student slumps, dies while playing football

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – A part three student of the Department of Microbiology of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, Omotola , Akorede Kayode, on Friday suddenly collapsed and died on the football field.

A release by the OAU Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the student was playing football with his colleagues when he suddenly slumped.

According to Olanrewaju, the deceased was subsequently rushed to the OAU’s Health Centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

He added that all measures to resuscitate him proved abortive.

“The management hereby commiserate with the parents, family, classmates, colleagues and the entire University Community over this irreparable loss.

” And may the good Lord grants us all the fortitude to bear the loss”, the statement added.