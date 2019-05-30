NUJ, MMPN mourn Ex-Chairman, Editorial Board of Vanguard, Kola Animasaun

LAGOS – VETERAN journalist, columnist and a former Chairman, Editorial Board of Vanguard Media Limited, Alhaji Kola Muslim Animasaun is dead.

Animasaun, who was buried at the Markaz Mosque cemetery, Agege, by 2pm on Thursday, was aged 80.

Alhaji Animasaun died in the early morning of Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Reacting to Animasaun’s death, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Lagos State, Dr. Qasim Akinreti said: “Dear colleagues. With deep heart, I announced the death of our our fathers in

The Journalism profession, a first class Journalist, Columnist, trainer and mentor Alhaji Muslim Kola Animasaun.

I visited him at home yesterday night in company of two journalists. I held his hand and prayed for him. I am glad he lived a fulfilled life.

My condolence goes to the entire Vanguard chapel family and NUJ Lagos council at large. We lost a rear gem in the industry.”

MMPN mourns Animasaun

Also commiserating with the Animasaun family, the leadership of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, MMPN, said the late columnist “bestrode firmament of Nigerian media landscape as a colossus and inspired in us the virtues of dedication, excellence and forthrightness in journalism.”

In a statement by its National President and state chairman, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun and Alhaji Kabir Alabi Garba respectively, MMPN said the late Animashaun “played a frontline role in the formation and sustainability of our association.”

The statement reads in part: “His skill as a journalist and public opinion moulder shone brightly in his weekly column, Voice of Reason in the Vanguard, as his style as simple as it is, is very compelling, making journalism attractive for us as an influential calling.

“In his death, the nation has lost a true voice of reason who intervenes with his lucid and informed commentaries at critical times in the life of the nation.

“We are comforted that our doyen in journalism departed on a beautiful note, in the glorious month of Ramadan and during the last ten days when Muslims globally become more dedicated in ibaadaat in the search for the night of majesty – Lailatulqadr.”