NTEL appoints Babatunde Omotoba as MD/CEO

NatCom Development & Investment Ltd, operators of the Ntel 4G/VoLTE Network has announced the appointment of Mr Babatunde Omotoba as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from Tuesday 7th of May 2019.

Until his appointment as the CEO, Babatunde had served for three years as a high performing non-Executive Director at ntel, serving on various committees of the Board. Babatunde Omotoba will take over from Mr Ernest Akinlola who recently resigned as the Managing Director/CEO.

Babatunde Omotoba is a seasoned administrator with over 30 years of general management, telecoms, transportation, power, aviation, financing, private equity, investment, due diligence, auditing, consulting, construction, and structural engineering experience.

As the Group Chief Operating Officer of Ancestral Holdings for four years, he managed various group companies in various sectors including Telecoms, Financial Services, Construction and Transportation, Power, Real Estate; etc. He has also executed various safety-critical infrastructural projects in the aviation sector of the Nigerian economy including the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria Airspace.

As an Investor, he structured and invested more than $200 million in over 12 projects with total transaction size in excess of $1.2 billion in the United States of America and in Nigeria. As an Accountant, he managed due diligence reviews, and performed audits, fraud investigations, financial consulting, and diagnostic reviews; and carried out a value-for-money review for the over $1 billion Nigerian Government Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) consulting contracts.

He assisted in developing the planning and budgeting, financial reporting and assets and liabilities management programs for one of the largest banks in Nigeria. As an Engineer, he worked as Resident Construction and Structural Engineer on several Nigerian government infrastructural projects in eight states of Nigeria and in Kubwa, Maitama and Asokoro Districts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Babatunde Omotoba has held diverse positions across various sectors: Manager in Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services), Nigeria Office; Vice President, Private Equity at Smith Whiley & Co. in the United States of America, and Head, Private Equity and Secretary to the Investment Committee of Africa Finance Corporation (“AFC”), in Nigeria before his appointment as Honourable Minister and member, Federal Executive Council, Federal Republic of Nigeria in December 2008. He was a Member of the Governing Council of National Emergency Management Agency (“NEMA”) and National Council on Privatization (NCP). He served as a Senior Adviser to Africa Finance Corporation.

A well sought after speaker both at home and abroad, Babatunde Omotoba has a Bachelor of Engineering Degree (“B.Eng”) in Civil Engineering with “First Class Honours” from the University of Benin (Nigeria); and an MBA from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University (USA), where he majored in Finance, Entrepreneurship, Management Strategy and Real Estate.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (‘FCA’); Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (“MNSE”) and an Associate member of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (‘ACIT’).

A holder of Series 7 and Series 63 Professional Licenses, Babatunde Omotoba is winner of 16 academic and professional prizes/awards including: three ICAN Examination Prizes (1st Prize Overall in Professional Examination One (“PEI”); 3rd Overall and Best In Quantitative Analysis in Foundation Exams), and the prestigious Merit Award of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (‘ICAN’).

Babatunde Omotoba started his career in 1987 as Trainee Structural Engineer with Civ-Structs Associates, Kaduna (Nigeria), where he designed and supervised various projects including Central Bank Staff Housing in Birnin Kebbi Road in Sokoto, Airforce Aeromedical Center in Zaria, Drying Tower for NNPC in Warri, Delta State; and Union Bank Office Building in Kaduna. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Ancestral Holdings, a conglomerate with over $2 billion in investments.

