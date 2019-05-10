Nobody admitted at intensive care unit–CMD

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-MINISTER of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige on Friday visited the National Hospital Abuja to see those that allegedly sustained injuries when the organized labour picketed his private residence in Asokoro Abuja.

This is as the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the hospital, has debunked the rumour that two of the union members allegedly attacked by thugs at the Minister’s residence were admitted at the intensive care unit, saying that nobody was admitted at the unit.

Speaking to journalists at the Trauma Center of the hospital, the Labour Minister said, “We finished a function in the Villa now. Because I heard in the media that some members of the NLC who came to an early morning Picketing in my house were manhandled and injured and I saw photographs of people who were said to be on admission and even somebody on life support.

“So I felt that it was incumbent on me to come over here and sympathize with those people and know progress they are making in terms of their well-being, that’s why I am here. But my first port of call was to meet with the Chief Medical Director who now accompanied me to see them. I met the Chief Medical Director he said he wanted to get his records straight from the Trauma Centre. That’s what brought us here.”

Fielding question from journalists, CMD, Dr. Momoh said that nine persons were attended to and seven were discharged while two were kept overnight, adding that the two left within 24 hours they were brought to the hospital.

According to him,” On the morning of 8th May at about 10:50am which is this last Wednesday, nine people were brought here by group of other people who told us the medical team on the ground that they had been assaulted.

“Nine of them were seen by our medical team and attended to including doing a chaste x-ray and some other investigations that were necessary. Seven of them did not require any further treatment or need for administration, two were admitted overnight and discharged the following morning home.”

Asked to confirm the report that two of the victims were said to be on a critical condition, he said, “We have the detailed medical reports in our case notes and the doctors that attended to them are here and what we can say is that they were admitted for only 24 hours. We can’t give a detail report to pressmen.

“They (the victims) are free to describe themselves the way they felt whether they felt they were critically ill, injured or they were on life support but nobody was taken to the intensive care unit because medically speaking if you are on life support we will take you to the intensive care unit.

“Life support means you will be on a ventilator, nobody was on a ventilator, but we needed to observe them overnight we put them on a bed and by the following morning we felt they were fit enough to be discharged and they were so discharged and they have gone. There is no one currently in the hospital among this crew.”

The organized Labour led by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Wednesday protested at the private residence of the Minister of Labour and Employment over his delay in the inauguration of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF under the chairmanship of the Labour veteran, Frank Kokori.

The protest turned violent when some persons suspected to be thugs allegedly attacked the protesting workers who blocked entrance to Ngige’s residence with two tanker trucks with one laden with fuel.

It was alleged that the name of Kokori had been replaced, a development that pitched labour against the Minister.