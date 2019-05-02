NSE pledges support for 13th Annual Business Law conference

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has pledged support for the 13th Annual Business Law Conference organised by the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, NBA-SBL, themed: Growth, Investment and Employment: Beyond Rhetoric and scheduled to hold from June 26-28, 2019 in Lagos.

Speaking at a meeting with the Council of the NBA-SBL, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of NSE, Oscar Onyema commended the support received so far from the association, and the section on business law, with specific reference to the NSE’s X-Academy – a specialised learning centre which offers bespoke capital market business courses to help individuals who lead businesses transform and grow their businesses.

He said: “For the longest time, the exchange has had an interest in the affairs of the NBA and we do share a special affinity with SBL. We appreciate the support you have given to us at the X-Academy, training capital market lawyers and we are only too glad to extend the same courtesy as it relates to our shared goals and objectives, particularly as it relates to the growth of the economy.”

He expressed hope that the relationship between both institutions would grow deeper and yield greater achievements for Nigeria’s development.

He thus urged the NBA-SBL Council to lend its voice to the signing of the CAM Bill, since the section as a group made significant contributions to the bill itself.

Responding to the CEO’s calls, the Chairman of the NBA-SBL, Seni Adio, SAN, assured the exchange of the section’s continued support in the realisation of all its objectives.

He said: “As you rightly aid, we have had a long and profitable relationship with the stock exchange and assure you that we would continue to work with you to ensure that quality legal service is being provided for the market.

“We are an integral part of the business market in Nigeria. One of the key things that we do is to build capacity within business environment. We have not only come to show our support for the work you do, but to explore more collaborative initiatives to develop the capital market and enhance capital market law practice.”

The SBL Chairman thus sought the support of the NSE for the upcoming annual business law conference, which, according to him, would need the support of institutions like the NSE to drive the message of growth.

