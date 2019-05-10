NSCDC intercepts suspected Indian hemp value N72m in Lagos

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Lagos state said it had intercepted weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp valued at about N72 million.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Tajudeen Balogun, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday in Lagos, said that the drugs were intercepted by operatives of Marine Unit of the command, in Badagry.

He said that the operation was carried out at about 2 a.m. on Thursday during a routine patrol.

Balogun said that 20 bags, each containing 80 neatly packed weeds in a boat were intercepted at Topo Badagry, adding that two occupants of the boat jumped into the water and escaped.

He said the command, in collaboration with other security agencies in Badagry, was on the trail of the suspected peddlers of the drug.

Balogun said that they were also investigating where the substances came from and their destination.

“We intercepted 20 bags, each bag contained 80 small packs valued at about N45, 000 per pack.

“We are investigating whether the suspects were bringing them to Nigeria or taking them out to the neighbouring country.

“I commend my men for this feat. If these substances had entered Nigerian states, they can increase the crime of all sorts.

“We are reaching out to agencies in charge of drugs before they will be destroyed.

“We will not just release the weeds to any agency; we will ensure that these weeds are destroyed.

“There are syndicates in this business; we are on their trail,” Balogun said.