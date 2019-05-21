NPFL: Rangers spank Rivers United 1-0 in Enugu

Enugu – Rangers International FC of Enugu on Monday spanked visiting Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt 1- 0 to wrap up their unbeaten home record in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 21.

Chidera Eze came to the rescue of the Enugu-based side in the 85th minute from Michael Uchebo’s assist in the tension-soaked encounter played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Speaking in a post-match interview with journalists, Coach Olugbenga Ogunbote said that Rangers had no option than to finish the league professionally.

Ogunbote said, “We lost to them in their home so we are condemned to beat them and Rangers is a professional club.”

He expressed joy over the victory, saying that the players were made to have two things in mind.

“The players knew that we do not need to lose or even draw but to win and it’s better we leave it late, when they cannot fight back,” he said.

Ogunbote further said that their attention was still focussed on the Super Six in order to be able to pick a ticket to the continental.

He thanked the fans and the media for their objective and constructive criticism which, he said, spurred him up to the challenge.

“It is the criticism from the supporters and the media that made us to seat up, especially when it seemed that we were backsliding.

“This is a victory for all of us, especially the supporters, who always stood solidly behind us and I wish they will be there for us at the Super Six,” Ogunbote said.

Also, Rangers captain, Godwin Aguda, expressed joy over the victory, saying that he had a sleepless night when they lost 3-0 to Rivers United in the first leg.

“I am happy that we took our own pound of flesh from them and now, all attention shifts to super six.

“We must finish the good job we started in the super six because Rangers deserve continental competitions next year.

“Our joy will only be complete when we finish well at the super six and probably lift the trophy,” Aguda said.

He said that the players had made up their mind to get back to the continent to finalise their unfinished business. (NAN)