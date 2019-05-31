NPFL Playoff: Mfon Udoh says there’s no pressure for goals

Mfon Udoh, the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) all-time highest goal scorer with record 23 goals, finished top on the scorers chart this season with ten goals but dismissed suggestions that he may be under increased pressure to score more during the NPFL Championship Playoff.

The playoff kicks off June 4 in Lagos with Udoh’s Akwa United competing with five others to determine the 2019 Champions after teams played in two groups of 12 teams. The top three in each group qualified for the playoff.

The others are FC IfeanyiUbah, Enyimba International, Rangers International, Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars.

“I think I have the capabilities to score goals, which i am used to . “I will score in the playoff by God grace but it is not like I am under any pressure to do so.

“If at all there should be any pressure, it should be to win the playoff and become champions of NPFL with Akwa United, knowing fully well my team is yet to win the league before. So, this is an opportunity to do that in grand style”, he declared.