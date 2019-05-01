Notorious blackmailer nabbed over fake video clips                      

By Esther Onyegbula

A notorious internet blackmailer and armed robber, Abdusalami Wasiu, aka Spartacus has been apprehended by the police in Lagos.

Spartacus, it was gathered has been on the run since he attempted but failed to extort and blackmail a popular Resort, The New Planet Resorts, located at Aka Road, Ajangbadi, Ojo, Lagos.

Spartacus was alleged to have plotted, recorded and posted a false video of an unknown lady found in a dirty water channel at Church bus stop, Ajangbadi, which he manipulated to indicate and deceive the public that the incident happened at New planet Resorts premises.

Police sources said that the suspect’s intention was to discredit the Resorts for an earlier refusal by the Management, to allow him to run an illegal toll collection point in front of the Resorts Main Entrance.

It was gathered that the manhunt for Wasiu, which lasted about two weeks, ended last Saturday, April 27th, 2019, when Operatives from Ilemba Hausa, police Division received credible information that the suspect was sighted at a black spot in Ojo.

Sequel to the report, a team led by the DPO, SP Kazeem Abonde, stormed his hideout and arrested the suspect. After his arrest, eyewitnesses reported that the suspect broke down in tears, begging the public for forgiveness over all crimes he confessed he had committed.

While pleading for mercy, Wasiu confessed to being responsible for the recording and internet posting of the false video clips to discredit New planet Resorts.

According to the Ogbomosho, Oyo state born suspect, “it was the devil that pushed me to crime.

It was learned that Spartacus was also arrested in 2018, by SARS operatives for robbery and possession of firearms. He was later prosecuted, arraigned in court, remanded in prison.

However, he was released from prison in certain circumstances the same year. It was gathered that the suspect would be charged to court soon.

Video