Northern group calls for Emir Sanusi’s resignation

Following the emirate controversy in Kano state, delegates of the Northern Coalition for Democracy and Progress (NADP) on Thursday, May 23, called for the resignation of Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The decision was taken after NADP delegates, drawn from the 18 out of the 19 states that make up the north-west, north-east and north-central states met in Abuja.

Two issues that were prominent on the agenda of the delegates were the issues of persistent insecurity in several states and the Emirate controversy in Kano state.

In a communique signed by the national coordinator Dr. Abba Gwarzo, the group called on the federal government to set up a special security squad drawn from all security agencies to parade all the states where killings and kidnapping have been persistent including Zamfara, Kaduna and Benue states.

On the installation of four new emirs in Kano state, the group commended the Kano state government, Dr. Abdulahi Umar Ganduje for, according to it, the courage to lead the reform that will bring development closer to the people.

It will be recalled that the governor recently installed four new first-class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya following a new law passed by the state House of Assembly.

The coalition traced the history of the class struggle between the talakawas and the aristocrats through the 1950 Sawaba Declaration and described the development in Kano state as a path towards ending the oppression of the talakawas by the privileged aristocracy.

The group observed that the new restructuring and decentralization policy will foster social cohesion and prevent unnecessary conflict in the state.

The group called on all progressive elements in the northern region to unite in solidarity with what the delegates described as a pro-people policy and condemned the alleged moves by the Emir of Kano to disagree with the development.

The coalition said it frowned at an alleged public utterance allegedly from Emir whom it said stated that it had continued to cast an image of partisanship that has affected the expected neutrality of traditional institutions.

It was recently reported that the state anti-corruption agency invited officials of the Emirate to offer some explanations about spending in the Emirate between 2013 and 2019.

The coalition appealed to the residents of Kano state “to remain calm and go about their normal businesses with civility, respect of constituted authority without allowing themselves to be used as tools in the hands of disgruntled political, entrepreneurs and unpatriotic elements who are determined to foment trouble.”